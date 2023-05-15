5/15/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The New York Mets (20-21) have to hope that their performance in the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader against the Washington Nationals (17-23) is a sign of things to come. A solid pitching performance from Max Scherzer and an 8-run sixth inning propelled the Mets to an 8-2 victory as they won their second game in this series. The Mets will look to secure their first series victory in nearly a month as they wrap up their road trip against the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-5, 7.68 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Tuesday to suffer his fifth loss of the season. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (1-5, 4.87 ERA). Corbin pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs (just two were earned) in six innings against the San Francisco Giants last Tuesday, but he suffered his sixth loss of the season due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson is 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in six career appearances, including five starts, against the Nationals. Corbin is 6-10 with a 4.47 ERA in 25 appearances, including 24 starts, life time against the Mets. Daniel Vogelbach will get the day off with the lefty Corbin on the mound. Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter and bat third while Mark Canha moves to first base and hits fifth. Tommy Pham will start in left field and bat cleanup. Brett Baty will get a day off against the lefty Corbin. Eduardo Escobar will start at third base and bat eighth. Ildemaro Vargas is 3 for 5 (.600) with two doubles and three RBIs in his career against Peterson. Alonso (13 for 37, 2 2B, 5 HR, 8 RBI), Canha (5 for 15, HR, RBI), Escobar (5 for 19, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Starling Marte (11 for 39, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Jeff McNeil (9 for 29, 2B, RBI) and Pham (6 for 12, 2B, 2 RBI) have all done well against Corbin in the past. This is the final game of the Mets’ current seven-game road trip. They are 3-3 over the first six games. The Mets are bidding to win a series for the first time since winning two out of three against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-April.