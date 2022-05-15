5/15/22 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

It took a little bit of Mazeika magic but the New York Mets (23-12) showcased their ability to bounce back from a loss again last night. Mazeika’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Mets defeated the Seattle Mariners (15-19) 5-4 to even up their series at a game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Carrasco picked up his third win of the season on Tuesday, giving up two runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Mariners will counter with lefty Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA), the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner who was their big offseason acquisition. Ray also earned his third win of the year on Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 15, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
Carrasco is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 10 career appearances, including nine starts, against the Mariners.
Ray is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off yesterday. Canha will bat fifth and start in left field.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter with a lefty on the mound and bat sixth.
Dylan Moore (2 for 5, HR, RBI), Adam Frazier (2 for 5) and Jesse Winker (2 for 7, 2 2B) have done well against Carrasco in a small sample size.
Starling Marte (7 for 20, 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) and Eduardo Escobar (3 for 4, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Ray in the past.
The Mets are trying to avoid their first series loss of the season today.
This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Mariners.