5/17/22 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Doubleheader Edition

A wave of wild thunderstorms led the New York Mets (23-13) to postpone the opener of their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals (19-15) last night. The rainout allowed the Mets to get some rest for their beleaguered bullpen, which has worked hard over the past few days, and forced them to sit on their first series loss of the season for just a bit longer. The two teams will kick off their four-game series with a doubleheader this afternoon. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 is slated to begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Game 1 will see the Mets start right-hander Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.73 ERA) in a bullpen day created when Tylor Megill landed on the injured list with biceps inflammation. Williams last pitched in relief of Megill last Wednesday, allowing two hits in 3.2 scoreless innings of relief against the Washington Nationals. The Cardinals will counter with righty Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49 ERA), who is off to an excellent start this season. Mikolas picked up his third win of the season last Wednesday, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles at home.

The Mets will send righty Taijuan Walker (1-0, 3.00 ERA) to the bump in Game 2. Walker delivered his best performance of the season last Thursday, allowing just three hits over seven shutout innings to pick up his first win of the year against the Nationals. St. Louis will counter with former Met Steven Matz (3-3, 6.40 ERA) as the lefty is set to make his second start of the year against his former team. Matz delivered a solid start against the Orioles last Thursday, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes: