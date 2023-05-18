5/18/23 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays At New York Mets

A lineup that was lacking in power got a much-needed infusion of it from rookies last night. The New York Mets (21-23) got clutch homers from Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez before Pete Alonso delivered a walk-off three-run bomb to help defeat the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) in a win that was easily their best of the season. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.02 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings of work last Friday to defeat the Washington Nationals and earn his fourth win of the year. The Rays will counter with young righty Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.52 ERA), who has been recalled from AAA Durham to make the start. Bradley last pitched in the majors on April 24, when he allowed three runs in five innings to beat the Houston Astros and earn his third win of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out the past two nights with lefties on the mound. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Starling Marte is out of the Mets’ starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch in last night’s game. Jeff McNeil will start in right field and hit third while Eduardo Escobar plays second base and hits eighth. Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez will get the day off. Brett Baty will start at third base and bat fifth while Michael Perez will catch and hit ninth. Mark Canha will get the day off. Tommy Pham will start in left field and bat sixth. This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Rays. The Mets are bidding for their first series win since winning two out of three in Los Angeles against the Dodgers in mid-April.