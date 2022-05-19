5/19/22 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (25-14) got a huge win last night but it may have come at a cost. Max Scherzer left last night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals (20-17) with discomfort in his left side after just 87 pitches. While nervous fans wait for the results of Scherzer’s MRI, the Mets will look to wrap up their home stand by securing a series victory against the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Bassitt delivered a solid start against the Seattle Mariners last Saturday, allowing just one run in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when the bullpen blew the lead after he left the game. The Mets did end up securing a 5-4 win. The Cardinals will counter with righty Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA). Hudson earned his third win of the season in his last start, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the San Francisco Giants last Saturday.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Bassitt faced the Cardinals in St. Louis on April 26, tossing six shutout innings to earn a victory.
Hudson has made two career starts against the Mets and is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA against them.
J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter this afternoon and bat seventh.
Albert Pujols is 5 for 12 (.417) with a double, a home run and two RBIs in his career against Bassitt.
Pete Alonso (2 for 5, HR, RBI) and Mark Canha (2 for 2, 2 RBI) and Eduardo Escobar (1 for 3, HR, RBI) have done well against Hudson in a small sample size.
This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Cardinals. The Mets have won four of the first six meetings, earning their first victory in the season series against St. Louis since 2014.
This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game homestand. They have gone 3-3 over the first six games.