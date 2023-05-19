5/19/23 Game Preview: Cleveland Guardians At New York Mets

There have been stops and starts throughout the season for the New York Mets (22-23) but they may have finally turned the corner from a month-long fade. The Mets won their second straight game against the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday, winning a series for the first time in a month against the best team in baseball. The victory sets the stage for an interesting series this weekend as the Mets welcome the Cleveland Guardians (20-23) to town to kick off a weekend series. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Guardians had a surprising year in 2022, surging in the second half to end up winning the American League Central with a 92-70 record. The postseason saw Cleveland sweep the Rays in the Wild Card Series before falling to the New York Yankees in five games in the ALDS, setting the stage for an offseason of intrigue for one of the major’s youngest teams. In typical small-market fashion, the Guardians were selective in free agency, adding first baseman Josh Bell and catcher Mike Zunino in free agency to try and add more pop to a lineup that lacked it last season. The 2023 campaign has started slowly for Cleveland but their placement in the weak AL Central still gives them plenty of time to turn things around.

The Mets will active right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.56 ERA) from the injured list tonight to make the start. Carrasco, who was traded to the Mets from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor, last pitched in the big leagues on April 15. That outing saw Carrasco give up two runs in five innings against the Oakland A’s but he was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 3-2. The Guardians will counter with righty Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.97 ERA). Quantrill delivered a quality start his last time out, giving up three runs in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday, but he was not a factor in the decision of a game Cleveland went on to win 8-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Guardians last met in 2019 with New York sweeping a three-game series at Citi Field in August. Carrasco has never faced the Guardians before. Quantrill has made one career start against the Mets, giving up two runs in 4.1 innings against them in 2019 as a member of the San Diego Padres, and was not a factor in the decision. The Mets promoted catcher Gary Sanchez from AAA Syracuse. C Michael Perez was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Sanchez on the active roster while OF Tim Locastro was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for Sanchez on the 40-man roster. The Mets have not announced a roster move to account for Carrasco’s activation as of post time. Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez are both back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. Marte will play right field and bat sixth while Alvarez will catch and hit ninth. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter tonight in place of Daniel Vogelbach and bat seventh.