5/2/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

The rain finally gave way for the New York Mets (16-13) yesterday, allowing them to split a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves that they had every chance of sweeping. The good news for the Mets is that their schedule lightens up over the next few weeks as they start to get key members of the starting rotation back with both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander set to return in the coming days. The Mets are back on the road for a brief trip to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Tigers (10-17) tonight. First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Comerica Park.

The Tigers had high hopes entering the 2022 season after a big spending spree that included giving former Met Javier Baez a long-term deal to play shortstop. The moves backfired as Detroit’s young players didn’t progress and the Tigers finished 66-96, good for fourth place in the American League Central as they landed 26 games back of the first-place Cleveland Guardians. That humbling season led Detroit to be more conservative in the offseason, only signing a pair of pitchers to big league deals and trading relievers Joe Jimenez and Gregory Soto for more young players. There isn’t much hope of contending for the Tigers, who will use this season to bid farewell to future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera, who is set to retire after the year concludes. ‘

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 2.19 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Lucchesi pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 9-8. The Tigers will counter with righty Michael Lorenzen (0-1, 7.07 ERA), one of their free-agent pickups this winter. Lorenzen was hit hard by the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, giving up five runs in five innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Tigers haven’t met since 2019, when the Mets won two out of three over Detroit at Citi Field in May. This will be the Mets’ first visit to Comerica Park since 2016, when they lost two out of three to the Tigers in August. Lucchesi has never faced the Tigers before. Lorenzen is 1-1 with a 2.73 ERA in 12 career appearances, including two starts, against the Mets. Scherzer has been officially re-instated from his 10-game suspension so the Mets’ active roster now is back to 26 players. Prior to Game 2 of yesterday’s doubleheader, the Mets selected the contract of LHP Zack Muckenhirn from AAA Syracuse. RHP Denyi Reyes was optioned to Syracuse to make room for Muckenhirn on the active roster while RHP Stephen Ridings was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room for him on the 40-man roster. Baez is 5 for 7 (.714) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in his career against Lucchesi. Starling Marte is 6 for 17 (.353) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs against Lorenzen.