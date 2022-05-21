5/21/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies, Doubleheader Edition

It has been a trying week for the New York Mets (26-14), who suffered some devastating injury news when they lost Max Scherzer to an oblique injury for 6-8 weeks. The Mets demonstrated their trademark resilience in response to the injury by winning the final two games of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals to climb 12 games above .500 for the first time since 2016. The road ahead is difficult for the Mets as they enter a rugged stretch against solid clubs today with a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies (18-19) after last night’s scheduled game was snowed out. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Coors Field while Game 2 of the weekend series is slated for no earlier than 8:40 p.m.

2021 was a strange year for the Rockies, who quickly fell out of the playoff picture in the National League West, finishing with a 74-87 record to land in fourth place, 32.5 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants. Colorado opted not to move either Trevor Story or Jon Gray during the season, letting both walk in free agency instead, but they did make a splash adding former NL MVP Kris Bryant on a seven-year deal worth $182 million after the lockout concluded. Bryant gave the Rockies a new marquee attraction but he was the only major change to the roster, which should make life difficult to contend in a stacked division.

The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA) to the mound in Game 1. Carrasco struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 8-7. The Rockies will counter with their ace, righty German Marquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA). Marquez picked up his first win of the season last Saturday, giving up three runs in six innings to beat the Kansas City Royals.

Game 2 will see the Mets send righty Trevor Williams (0-2, 4.20 ERA) to the bump. Williams did well in his last start, tossing four shutout innings in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, setting the stage for a 3-1 win. The Rockies will counter with lefty Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.38 ERA). Gomber delivered a quality start against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game Colorado lost 8-7.

