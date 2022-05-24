5/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The pitching has taken some injury hits for the New York Mets (29-15) so the offense has had to carry more of the load lately. The bats picked up the slack against the San Francisco Giants (22-19) last night, pounding out 13 runs on 18 hits to pick up a blowout win. The Mets will now look to secure yet another series victory by defeating the Giants again tonight. First pitch for the second game of this three-game set is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a tough time against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings of work last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings. The Giants will counter with their ace, righty Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA). Webb did well in his last start, allowing just three runs in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision. San Francisco ended up losing that game 5-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Let’s keep it rolling! #LGM
🆚: San Francisco
💪: @C_Bass419
📍: Oracle Park
🕕: 9:45 p.m.
📺: @SNYtv
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/8gTNhkVtvH pic.twitter.com/Hgq0tJJksr
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 24, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Bassitt faced the Giants in New York on April 20, giving up five runs in six innings of work to suffer his first loss as a Met.
Webb faced the Mets in New York on April 19, giving up three runs in just 3.2 innings of work to suffer his only loss of the season to this point.
Dominic Smith will get a turn as the designated hitter tonight and bat eighth.
Brandon Crawford is 4 for 9 (.444) with a double, a home run and two RBIs in his career against Bassitt.
Mark Canha is 3 for 7 (.429) with two home runs and three RBIs against Webb.