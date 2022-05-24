5/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The pitching has taken some injury hits for the New York Mets (29-15) so the offense has had to carry more of the load lately. The bats picked up the slack against the San Francisco Giants (22-19) last night, pounding out 13 runs on 18 hits to pick up a blowout win. The Mets will now look to secure yet another series victory by defeating the Giants again tonight. First pitch for the second game of this three-game set is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt had a tough time against the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings of work last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 7-6 in 10 innings. The Giants will counter with their ace, righty Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA). Webb did well in his last start, allowing just three runs in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision. San Francisco ended up losing that game 5-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

