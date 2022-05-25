5/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Sometimes baseball games on the West Coast get wacky. The New York Mets (29-16) and San Francisco Giants (23-19) were involved in one of those wild games last night as what looked like a blowout win for the Giants turned into a wild affair that saw the lead change hands multiple times in the late innings. The Giants ended up walking off with a 13-12 victory, evening the three-game series at one apiece as both teams will look to turn around quickly and secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.

The Mets will recall lefty Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 14.73 ERA in 2021) to make a spot start for them this afternoon. Szapucki will be making his season debut after beginning the year in AAA Syracuse after surgery ended his 2021 season early. The Giants will counter with righty Jakob Junis (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who has been a solid addition to their rotation since he joined it in late April. Junis had his toughest start of the season last Friday, allowing four runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres, but was not a factor in the decision. The Giants ended up losing that game 8-7 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: