5/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Sometimes baseball games on the West Coast get wacky. The New York Mets (29-16) and San Francisco Giants (23-19) were involved in one of those wild games last night as what looked like a blowout win for the Giants turned into a wild affair that saw the lead change hands multiple times in the late innings. The Giants ended up walking off with a 13-12 victory, evening the three-game series at one apiece as both teams will look to turn around quickly and secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. at Oracle Park.
The Mets will recall lefty Thomas Szapucki (0-0, 14.73 ERA in 2021) to make a spot start for them this afternoon. Szapucki will be making his season debut after beginning the year in AAA Syracuse after surgery ended his 2021 season early. The Giants will counter with righty Jakob Junis (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who has been a solid addition to their rotation since he joined it in late April. Junis had his toughest start of the season last Friday, allowing four runs in six innings against the San Diego Padres, but was not a factor in the decision. The Giants ended up losing that game 8-7 in 10 innings.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Szapucki has never faced the Giants before.
Junis has made one career start against the Mets, giving up three runs in 6.1 innings on August 17, 2019, to suffer a loss as a member of the Kansas City Royals.
Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will shift to left field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and hits eighth.
The Mets have won their last 14 games following a loss, which is the third-longest streak in major league history.
This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game road trip. They are 3-2 over the first five games.
This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Giants. The Mets have won the season series by claiming four of the first six meetings with San Francisco.