5/25/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Chicago Cubs

Mike Phillips
Marcus Stroman got to have a bit of revenge against his former team as the New York Mets (25-25) couldn’t do anything against their former pitcher. The Chicago Cubs (22-26) got eight innings of two-run ball from Stroman to pick up a 4-2 win and ensure a series victory against the Mets, who will look to avoid getting swept tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.68 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco struggled in his return from the injured list last Friday, giving up five runs in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, but was bailed out of a loss as the Mets rallied for a 10-9 win in extra innings. The Cubs will counter with righty Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.80 ERA in 2022). Hendricks will be making his season debut after suffering a right shoulder strain in July of 2022 that ended his season early.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1661832231130636297?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

    Carrasco is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA in three career starts against the Cubs.

    Hendricks is 4-0 with a 2.10 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

    Trey Mancini (2 for 6) and Nico Hoerner (2 for 3) have done well against Carrasco in a small sample size.

    Eduardo Escobar (5 for 14, 2 2B, 3B, RBI), Tommy Pham (7 for 22, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (5 for 11, 2B) have good numbers against Hendricks.

Mets
