5/27/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

For the first time in over a month, the New York Mets (29-17) find themselves on a losing streak. The Mets dropped the final two games of their series to the San Francisco Giants to wrap up a 3-3 road trip and now return home to try and begin their holiday weekend on a winning note. First up is a weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24), who are trying to make up ground on the Mets in the National League East. First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco picked up a win in his last start, allowing one run in 5.1 innings of work last Saturday to defeat the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA). Eflin pitched well his last time out, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Phillies went on to win 4-3 in 10 innings.
Local Coverage: WPIX
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Back at home and back in black. #LGM
🆚: Philadelphia
💪: @Cookie_Carrasco
📍: @CitiField
🕕: 7:10 p.m.
📺: WPIX
📻: @wcbs880
🔗: https://t.co/q3nl1Krprl pic.twitter.com/A6VKdj9mBr
— New York Mets (@Mets) May 27, 2022
Pre-Game Notes:
-
The Mets are 6-3 against the Phillies so far this season and won two out of three against them in Philadelphia when the teams last met on Mother’s Day weekend.
The Mets are 2-1 against the Phillies at Citi Field this season, winning a weekend series against them at the end of April.
Carrasco is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career appearances, including one start, against the Phillies.
Eflin faced the Mets in Philadelphia on May 1, giving up six runs (five earned) in 4.1 innings of work to suffer his second loss of the season.
Jeff McNeil is in the starting lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game early with a knee contusion suffered in a collision with the sidewall on a sliding catch in left field. He will start at second base and bat seventh.
Mark Canha is back in the lineup after getting the day off on Wednesday. He will start in left field and bat sixth.
Jean Segura is 7 for 16 (.438) with a double, three home runs and five RBIs in his career against Carrasco.