5/27/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

For the first time in over a month, the New York Mets (29-17) find themselves on a losing streak. The Mets dropped the final two games of their series to the San Francisco Giants to wrap up a 3-3 road trip and now return home to try and begin their holiday weekend on a winning note. First up is a weekend series with the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24), who are trying to make up ground on the Mets in the National League East. First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (4-1, 3.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco picked up a win in his last start, allowing one run in 5.1 innings of work last Saturday to defeat the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA). Eflin pitched well his last time out, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Phillies went on to win 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: