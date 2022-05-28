5/28/22 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

It may have been a day early but the New York Mets (30-17) and Philadelphia Phillies (21-25) put on a fireworks show at Citi Field on Friday night. The Mets built a 7-0 lead only to watch the Phillies close to within a run after a six-run sixth inning before hanging on to secure an 8-6 victory. The result snapped a two-game losing streak for the Mets, who will look to secure a fourth series victory against the Phillies tonight. First pitch for today’s nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Right-hander Taijaun Walker (2-0, 2.70 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker picked up his second win of the season on Sunday, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (1-3, 3.65 ERA). Eflin pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision. The Phillies ended up winning that game 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: