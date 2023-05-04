5/4/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Yesterday’s doubleheader was an unmitigated disaster for the New York Mets (16-15), who got swept in a twin bill for the first time since 2020. After Adam Ottavino blew a late lead in Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers (12-17), Max Scherzer got beaten up by one of his former teams as Detroit swept the doubleheader to knock the Mets just one game above .500. The Mets will look to avoid the sweep as they wrap up their series in Detroit this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA in 2022) is set to make his Mets’ debut this afternoon after missing the first month of the season due to injury. The return of Verlander, who won the American League Cy Young Award for the Houston Astros last season, should provide a lift to a sagging team. The Tigers will counter with their ace, lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 2.21 ERA). Rodriguez picked up his second win of the season on Saturday by limiting the Baltimore Orioles to just one run in 5.1 innings of work.

Verlander, who spent the first 12.5 years of his career in Detroit, is 2-2 with a 3.10 ERA in four career starts against his former team. Rodriguez has made one career start against the Mets, giving up two runs in 4.1 innings against them in 2021 as a member of the Boston Red Sox. RHP John Curtiss was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Verlander on the active roster. The Mets have signed RHP Dominic Leone to a major league contract after the veteran reliever opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. LHP Zack Muckenhirn was sent down to AAA Syracuse to make room for Leone on the active roster while catcher Omar Narvaez was transferred to the 60-day injured list to create a spot for Leone on the 40-man roster. Brett Baty will get the day off. Eduardo Escobar will start at third base and bat eighth. Jonathan Schoop is 6 for 22 (.273) with two doubles, three home runs, and five RBIs in his career against Verlander. Tommy Pham is 4 for 14 (.286) with a double and an RBI against Rodriguez.