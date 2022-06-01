6/1/22 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The offensive explosion continued for the New York Mets (34-17) last night as they racked up ten runs to defeat the Washington Nationals (18-33) 10-0 for their fifth straight win. The Mets have scored 44 runs over their past five games, which is a big help with multiple pitching injuries impacting the starting rotation and bullpen. With a series victory against the Nationals already secured, the Mets will look to complete a perfect home stand by sweeping Washington this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (5-1, 3.98 ERA) to the mound today. Carrasco was hit hard by the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings of work, but still earned his fifth win of the season as the Mets scored eight runs in support of him. The Nationals will counter with rookie lefty Evan Lee (0-3, 3.60 ERA for AA Harrisburg). Lee will be making his major league debut in this game.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: