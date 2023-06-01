6/1/23 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The arrival of the Philadelphia Phillies (25-30) to Citi Field has brought back a bit of the 2022 mojo that the New York Mets (29-27) have been lacking in the early going. Mark Canha drove in all four runs last night as the Mets topped the Phillies 4-1 to continue their recent mastery of their National League East rivals. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a three-game sweep of the Phillies this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (4-2, 3.54 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer earned his fourth win of the season last Friday, allowing one run in seven innings against the Colorado Rockies to finally earn his first career victory at Coors Field. The Phillies will counter with former Met Taijuan Walker (4-2, 5.57 ERA), who has struggled in his first season in Philadelphia. Walker also picked up a win in his last start, allowing three runs in 6.2 innings to beat the Atlanta Braves last Friday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1664280780007419905?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer is 16-5 with a 2.61 ERA in 29 career starts against the Phillies. Walker is 0-1 with a 1.74 ERA in two career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2017, when he was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off. He will catch and bat ninth. Alec Bohm (6 for 19, RBI), Bryce Harper (6 for 20, 2 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI), Kyle Schwarber (4 for 12, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Bryson Stott (6 for 7, 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Scherzer. Canha is 3 for 5 (.600) with a home run and two RBIs in his career against Walker.