6/10/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Pittsburgh Pirates

While the New York Mets (30-34) have made a habit of breaking the hearts of their fans this week, last night’s game was a good old-fashioned rout. The Mets let things get out of hand early, throwing the ball all around the field in a sloppy 14-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) that was not nearly as close as the final score indicated. The defeat was the seventh straight for the Mets, who will look to stop the bleeding as they continue their series with the Pirates this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at PNC Park.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.75 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Senga struggled in his first start on regular rest on Sunday, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision as a four-homer rally bailed him out of a loss. The Mets did end up losing that game 6-4. The Pirates will counter with righty Johan Oviedo (3-4, 4.29 ERA). Oviedo pitched well against the Oakland A’s on Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) in seven innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Pirates went on to win 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1667576862074195969?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Pirates before. Oviedo is 0-2 with a 10.24 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. The Mets have designated RHP Tommy Hunter for assignment. RHP John Curtiss was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take his place on the active roster. The Mets have optioned LHP Zack Muckenhirn to AAA Syracuse. LHP Josh Walker was recalled to take his place on the active roster and add another fresh arm to the Mets’ bullpen. Francisco Lindor will serve as the designated hitter today and bat cleanup. Luis Guillorme will start for Lindor at shortstop and hit eighth.