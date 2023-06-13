6/13/23 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The month of June has not been kind to the New York Mets (31-35), who are coming off a disastrous road trip that appears to be part of yet another June swoon. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played in the 2023 campaign but the Mets will need to get themselves off the mat sooner rather than later to avoid digging a hole too deep to climb out of. The Mets will have to hope that home cooking will help as they begin a five-game home stand tonight against the New York Yankees (38-29). First pitch for Game 1 of the 2023 Subway Series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2022 looked as if it would be a historic campaign for the Yankees, who started the season on fire and keeping pace with the famed 1998 team that won 114 regular season games. Things cooled off significantly in the second half but the Yankees used their fast start to win the American League East, going 99-63 to finish seven games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees did win their Division Series against Cleveland in five games before getting swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, setting off a pivotal offseason. GM Brian Cashman spent big to retain Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo while adding Carlos Rodon on a six-year deal to bolster the starting rotation but that was it in terms of impact additions. Judge has done his part, putting up another strong season, but is currently on the injured list with a toe injury while Rodon has yet to appear in a game due to elbow and back injuries. The Yankees’ offense has struggled mightily without Judge, offering a Mets’ rotation that has been battered lately an opportunity to reset itself and build positive momentum for the rest of the season.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer wore down late in his last start, giving up five runs in 5.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 7-5. The Yankees will counter with righty Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA). Severino also struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Yankees went on to lose 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 2-2 against the Yankees last season, sweeping the Citi Field portion of the Subway Series last July. Scherzer is 4-5 with a 3.67 ERA in 11 career starts against the Yankees. Severino is 2-2 with a 2.75 ERA in four career appearances, including three starts, against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2018. Daniel Vogelbach is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh. Luis Guillorme will start at second base today and bat eighth while Jeff McNeil plays left field and hits third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (3 for 6, 2 2B), D.J. LeMahieu (5 for 14, RBI) and Giancarlo Stanton (6 for 24, 3 HR, 8 RBI) have done well against Scherzer in the past. Francisco Lindor (5 for 17, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (3 for 5, 2B) have good numbers against Severino.