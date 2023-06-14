6/14/23 Game Preview: New York Yankees At New York Mets

Getting a 5-1 lead in the Subway Series didn’t do a ton for the New York Mets (31-36) last night. Max Scherzer’s lack of slider command knocked him out in the fourth inning as part of a comedy of errors that helped the New York Yankees (39-29) rally for a 7-6 win. The Mets have now lost two straight games and will look to salvage a split in the Citi Field portion of the Subway Series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander was hit hard by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in three innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 13-10. The Yankees will counter with their ace, righty Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84 ERA), who was also a one-time teammate of Verlander with the Houston Astros. Cole suffered his first loss of the season last Friday, allowing two runs in six innings to fall to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Game 2. #LGM
🆚 New York (AL)
💪 @JustinVerlander
📺 ESPN
📻 @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/ariwEBoE9d
— New York Mets (@Mets) June 14, 2023
Pre-Game Notes:
-
Verlander is 9-7 with a 3.44 ERA in 23 career starts against the Yankees.
Cole is 2-2 with a 6.75 ERA in six career starts against the Mets but has faced them just once since moving to the American League in 2018.
Prior to yesterday’s game the Mets released RHP Tommy Hunter and outrighted RHP Stephen Nogosek to AAA Syracuse. Both players were designated for assignment over the weekend.
It is unclear as of post time if RHP Drew Smith will appeal the automatic 10-game sticky substance ban that comes with his ejection last night. Once the suspension begins the Mets will only be allowed to carry 12 pitchers until Smith returns.
The Mets will sit Daniel Vogelbach for a sixth straight game as he works through swing adjustments. Brett Baty will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth while Eduardo Escobar starts at third base and hits eighth.
Mark Vientos will get a start at first base tonight and hit ninth while Mark Canha gets the day off.
The Mets have put Starling Marte back in the No. 2 spot in the batting order while moving Francisco Alvarez down to the 5-hole.
Willie Calhoun (5 for 11, HR, RBI) and D.J. LeMahieu (8 for 23, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Verlander.
Tommy Pham is 11 for 33 (.333) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in his career against Cole.