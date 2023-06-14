6/14/23 Game Preview: New York Yankees At New York Mets

Getting a 5-1 lead in the Subway Series didn’t do a ton for the New York Mets (31-36) last night. Max Scherzer’s lack of slider command knocked him out in the fourth inning as part of a comedy of errors that helped the New York Yankees (39-29) rally for a 7-6 win. The Mets have now lost two straight games and will look to salvage a split in the Citi Field portion of the Subway Series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-3, 4.85 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander was hit hard by the Atlanta Braves in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in three innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 13-10. The Yankees will counter with their ace, righty Gerrit Cole (7-1, 2.84 ERA), who was also a one-time teammate of Verlander with the Houston Astros. Cole suffered his first loss of the season last Friday, allowing two runs in six innings to fall to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: