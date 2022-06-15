6/15/22 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Home cooking worked out well for the New York Mets (41-22) last night. Chris Bassitt delivered his best start as a Met, tossing eight shutout innings as New York shut out the Milwaukee Brewers (34-29) 4-0. The Mets will look to secure a series victory over Milwaukee as the two teams continue their three-game set tonight. First pitch for tonight’s contest is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-0, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson earned his third win of the season last Friday, allowing one run in 2.2 innings of relief as he piggy-backed a Tylor Megill start against the Los Angeles Angels. The Brewers will counter with righty Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.48 ERA). Burnes struggled a bit in his last start, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies to suffer his fourth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: