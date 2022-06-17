6/17/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

A rough stretch of the schedule is over and the New York Mets (42-23) survived it with a solid performance. Last night’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers helped the Mets go 7-6 over a challenging portion of their season that saw them navigate a 10-game West Coast road trip as well as their series with Milwaukee without their two top starters. The schedule does get a bit easier from here as the Mets welcome the Miami Marlins (28-33) to town for their first meeting of the season with their National League East rivals. First pitch for the opener of this wraparound four-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2021 was a disappointment for the Marlins, who failed to build off the momentum of their 2020 playoff appearance by going 67-95 to finish in fourth place in the division, 21.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves. The Marlins did some good work in the offseason, signing ace Sandy Alcantara to a long-term extension while signing Avisail Garcia and Jorge Soler to multi-year deals to try and add some pop to the offense. Those additions haven’t quite worked as Miami is struggling to score runs, averaging just over 4.5 runs per game, which is a big reason why the Marlins are in fourth place despite having arguably the deepest starting rotation in the division. Miami has historically given the Mets problems so it will be interesting to see how the two teams match up this season, which will include 11 of their next 21 games.

The Mets will send right-hander Carlos Carrasco (7-2, 3.93 ERA) to the mound tonight. Carrasco struggled in his last start, allowing five runs in 4.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels last Saturday to suffer his second loss of the year. The Marlins have not announced a starter as of post time but are expected to go with a bullpen day due to an injury to Pablo Lopez.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: