6/18/23 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Mediocrity was the word of the day for the New York Mets (33-37) on Saturday afternoon. Kodai Senga had a rough start against the St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) that put the Mets in too deep a hole for their offense to overcome in a 5-3 loss. The two teams have now split the first two games of their three game series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s series finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.71 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco suffered his third loss of the season last Sunday, giving up two runs in 4.2 innings to lose to the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Cardinals will counter with lefty Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 5.14 ERA). Liberatore pitched well against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Cardinals went on to lose 4-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 0-2 with a 6.61 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.

Liberatore has never faced the Mets before.

The Mets have activated 1B Pete Alonso from the 10-day injured list. IF Mark Vientos was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Alonso, who will start today and bat cleanup, on the active roster.

Francisco Lindor is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will start at shortstop and bat third.

Daniel Vogelbach will get the day off with the lefty Liberatore on the mound. Tommy Pham will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Nolan Arenado (2 for 2, 2 RBI), Tommy Edman (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) and Paul Goldschmidt (3 for 6, 2B) have done well against Carrasco in the past.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game home stand. They are 2-2 over the first four games.