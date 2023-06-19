6/19/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Houston Astros

It’s getting late early for the New York Mets (33-38), who appear to be writing an unwanted sequel to “The Worst Team That Money Can Buy.” The Mets found a way to lose a series at home to the National League’s worst team yesterday and have now gone 19-31 over their past 50 games. Things won’t get any easier as the Mets hit the road to begin a six-game road trip against both World Series participants tonight against the reigning champion Houston Astros (39-33). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

2022 was a magical year for the Astros, who went 106-56 during the regular season to win the American League West by 16 games over the Seattle Mariners. Houston swept its way through the American League playoffs and beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win their second World Series title in franchise history. The offseason saw some big changes for Houston, which lost Justin Verlander to the Mets in free agency but added first baseman Jose Abreu on a multi-year deal to become their new designated hitter. Abreu has struggled in the early going but Houston’s deep pitching staff has allowed it to withstand some injuries and remain right in the mix for a Wild Card berth in the AL. This series will be a stiff test for a Mets team that has struggled mightily with the Astros over the past decade.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-2, 4.45 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer was roughed up by the New York Yankees last Tuesday, giving up six runs in 3.1 innings of work, but he was bailed out of a loss as the Mets ended up losing 7-6 after he left the game. The Astros will counter with rookie righty Hunter Brown (6-3, 3.35 ERA). Brown earned his sixth win of the season last Tuesday, allowing just four hits over seven shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 0-4 against the Astros in 2022, dropping a pair of games in Houston and at Citi Field last June.

The Mets haven’t won a game against the Astros since 2014 and haven’t won in Houston since 2011.

Scherzer is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Astros.

Brown has never faced the Mets before.

The Mets have selected the contract of RHP Grant Hartwig from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. RHP John Curtiss was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Hartwig on the active roster.

Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against a left-handed pitcher yesterday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh while Baty plays third base and hits eighth.

Abreu is 6 for 20 (.300) with a double and an RBI in his career against Scherzer.