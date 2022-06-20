6/20/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (44-24) had a hiccup on Sunday afternoon that cost them a shot at a win. Seth Lugo imploded in relief of Chris Bassitt, serving up a grand slam to rookie Jerar Encarnacion in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win for the Miami Marlins (29-35). The win got the Marlins on the board in the series but the Mets can still secure a victory in the four-game set by winning the finale this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Peterson suffered his first loss of the season last Wednesday, giving up four runs in 4+ innings against the Milwaukee Brewers as he completely fell apart in the midst of a seven-run fifth inning for the visitors. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Rogers was hit hard by the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision as Miami rallied for a wild 11-9 win.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

