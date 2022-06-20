6/20/22 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (44-24) had a hiccup on Sunday afternoon that cost them a shot at a win. Seth Lugo imploded in relief of Chris Bassitt, serving up a grand slam to rookie Jerar Encarnacion in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference in a 5-2 win for the Miami Marlins (29-35). The win got the Marlins on the board in the series but the Mets can still secure a victory in the four-game set by winning the finale this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Left-hander David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Peterson suffered his first loss of the season last Wednesday, giving up four runs in 4+ innings against the Milwaukee Brewers as he completely fell apart in the midst of a seven-run fifth inning for the visitors. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Rogers was hit hard by the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, giving up four runs in 3.2 innings last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision as Miami rallied for a wild 11-9 win.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Peterson has made one career start against the Marlins, allowing two runs in five innings on August 8, 2020 to earn his second career victory.
Rogers is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
Mark Canha is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off on Sunday. He will bat fifth and play left field.
Jeff McNeil is the one Mets’ position player with any form of success against Rogers, hitting .286 (2 for 7) with two doubles and an RBI against him.
The Mets have to demote a pitcher by noon today to meet MLB’s deadline of only having 13 active pitchers on their roster. No move has been announced as of post time.