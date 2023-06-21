6/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Houston Astros

In a vacuum, a loss last night was perfectly understandable for the New York Mets (34-39), who were shut down by a great pitcher in Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander made two key mistakes in a 4-2 defeat to the Houston Astros (40-34). The problem is that these losses have piled up for the Mets, who are still digging themselves a hole in the standings that gets more difficult to climb out of by the day. The Mets will look to get back on track and win the rubber game of their series with the Astros this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (6-4, 4.83 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill had a strong bounce back performance in his last start, allowing one run in six innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday to earn his sixth win of the season. The Astros will counter with righty Cristian Javier (7-1, 2.90 ERA). Javier pitched well against the Washington Nationals in his last start, tossing six shutout innings last Thursday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Astros ended up losing 4-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

Daniel Vogelbach and Brett Baty are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against the lefty Valdez yesterday. Vogelbach will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh while Baty plays third base and hits eighth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the day off today. Omar Narvaez will catch and hit ninth.

This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Astros.

The Mets are looking for their first series victory since late May, when they swept a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

The Mets are looking for their first series victory on the road since they won two out of three against the Dodgers in Los Angeles in mid-April.