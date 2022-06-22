6/22/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Houston Astros

There are some games over the course of a 162-game season that are more difficult to win than others and the New York Mets (45-25) experienced one of those last night. Forced to turn to spot starter Trevor Williams, the Mets found themselves down early and couldn’t stage a comeback against the Houston Astros (42-25), falling 8-2 in the opener of a brief two-game series. The Mets will look to salvage a split as the two teams wrap up their series this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (8-2, 3.96 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Carrasco delivered a quality start last Friday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings against the Miami Marlins to earn his third win of the season. The Astros will counter with righty Luis Garcia (4-5, 3.41 ERA). Garcia also earned a win in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Texas Rangers last Wednesday to secure his fourth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: