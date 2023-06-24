6/24/2022 Game Preview: New York Mets At Philadelphia Phillies

As the Mets continue their descent into irrelevancy, they also continue their series against the Phillies in Citizens Bank Park today at 4:10 PM. The good news is that if you’re going to the game, they reopened I-95 thanks to the ceremony attended by the Philly Phanatic. The bad news is … well, you’re going to the game.

How To Enjoy

If you’re not going to the game, then you can watch on WPIX in New York with our gang, or if you’re in Philadelphia and you gave your tickets to a monastery, the game is on NBC Sports Philly. If you’re outside either broadcast market, the game is on FOX Sports 1. If you’re listening on the radio because you’re old school, WCBS 880, ESPN Deportes 1050 are your choices in New York, while 94 WIP and WTTM 1580 are your dial positions in Philadelphia.

The Pitchers

Max Scherzer was originally supposed to go on Sunday but he’s now pitching today.

The Mets are flipping their rotation slightly. Max Scherzer will pitch tomorrow rather than Sunday, with Carlos Carrasco going Sunday. That allows Buck Showalter to split up Scherzer and Justin Verlander, which he has been wanting to do. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 23, 2023

Scherzer’s last start against the Phillies on June 1st was brilliant, He gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out nine in seven innings in a 4-2 victory otherwise known as “the last time the Mets were good”. Since then, Scherzer has had two awful starts against the Braves and the Yankees where he gave up 11 runs in nine innings. In those games he gave up leads of 4-1 and 5-1. But he recovered from those starts to spin 8 innings against the Astros, giving up a run on four hits and a walk. Which Max Scherzer will we get today? Who knows? That’s the fun.

Christopher Sanchez goes for the Phillies today. He’s made two starts this year after battling a triceps injury to start the season, and gave up 3 runs in 4 and 1/3 against Colorado, and four scoreless innings against Oakland. Sanchez relies heavily on his sinker, which isn’t great news for the Mets considering the last time they faced a lefty with a great sinker, it was Framber Valdez and they couldn’t touch him until he got tired. Sanchez is no Framber Valdez, but the Mets have proven if you’re a lefty with a good pitch, you don’t necessarily have to be.

The Lineups

First for the good side:

The bottom of the lineup is remade with Luis Guillorme at second and recent call-up Danny Mendick at third. Jeff McNeil will miss the game with a sore left wrist but according to Buck Showalter, could be available off the bench.

Now for the home side:

Kody Clemens bats 9th. Keep broken bat shards away from him.

Game Notes

JT Realmuto is 7-for-61 lifetime against Scherzer (.115), while Nick Castellanos is 3-for-20 with 10 K’s against Scherzer, with two doubles.

On the flip, Bryce Harper is 6-for-20 (.300) with three home runs against Scherzer in his career, and Alec Bohm is 6-for-19 (.316) against Scherzer … all singles.

Sanchez is 0-1 in three appearances against the Mets (one start) with a 5.40 ERA. All three appearances came in April and May of last year, otherwise known as “when the Mets were good.”

Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte have home runs in their careers off Craig Kimbrel. Lindor’s home run came in August of 2017 and it tied the game 9-9 in the 9th in a game that Cleveland would ultimately lose. Marte’s home run in August of 2019 and it was also in the ninth inning. But it made the score 7-1.

Lindor is also 5-for-10 lifetime against Jose Alvardo, but Jeff McNeil is 1-for-8 in his career against him.