6/24/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It took until nearly the end of June but the New York Mets (45-26) were finally swept in a series. A bad 24 hours in Houston led to a two-game sweep for the Astros, putting the Mets in danger of experiencing their first three-game losing streak of the season. The Mets will look to avoid that possibility by kicking off their weekend series with the Miami Marlins (32-36) with a win. First pitch for the opener of this three-game set is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker picked up his fifth win of the season last Saturday, allowing one run in 6.2 innings against the Marlins to continue his strong start to the season. The Marlins will counter with their ace, righty Sandy Alcantara (7-2, 1.72 ERA). Alcantara was dominant against the Mets on Sunday, allowing two runs in eight innings of work to earn his seventh win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 3-1 against the Marlins so far this season after winning three out of four against them at Citi Field last weekend.

The Mets went just 3-7 at loanDepot Park last season.

The Mets have activated catcher James McCann from the injured list. Patrick Mazeika was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for McCann on the active roster.

Jeff McNeil (hamstring) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a third straight game. Luis Guillorme will start again at second base and bat fifth.

Bryan De La Cruz (4 for 10, 3 RBI), Jon Berti (2 for 4) and Jazz Chisholm (2 for 7, 2 2B, RBI) have done well against Walker in the past.

J.D. Davis (4 for 10, 2 2B), Francisco Lindor (5 for 16, 2B, 2 RBI) and McNeil (8 for 25, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Alcantara.