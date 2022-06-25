6/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The presence of Sandy Alcantara on the mound made the prospect of a three-game losing streak a possibility for the New York Mets (46-26) last night. A key challenge from Buck Showalter in the sixth inning set the stage for Francisco Lindor to hit a bases-clearing double off Alcantara that proved to be the difference as the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins (32-37) 5-3 to snap a two-game skid. The Mets will look to secure another series victory over the Marlins this afternoon with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.
Right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-5, 4.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt pitched well against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when Seth Lugo allowed a grand slam in relief of him in a game the Mets lost 6-2. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA). Rogers had a tough time against the Mets on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work to suffer his sixth loss of the year.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Jeff McNeil (hamstring) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a fourth straight game. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.
James McCann is making his first start for the Mets since May 10 after returning from wrist surgery. He will bat ninth and catch.
Jorge Soler has a three-run homer for his only hit in five career at-bats against Bassitt while Miguel Rojas is 2 for 3 against him.
Brandon Nimmo is 3 for 10 (.300) with two doubles in his career against Rogers.