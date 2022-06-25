6/25/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The presence of Sandy Alcantara on the mound made the prospect of a three-game losing streak a possibility for the New York Mets (46-26) last night. A key challenge from Buck Showalter in the sixth inning set the stage for Francisco Lindor to hit a bases-clearing double off Alcantara that proved to be the difference as the Mets defeated the Miami Marlins (32-37) 5-3 to snap a two-game skid. The Mets will look to secure another series victory over the Marlins this afternoon with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (5-5, 4.03 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt pitched well against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when Seth Lugo allowed a grand slam in relief of him in a game the Mets lost 6-2. The Marlins will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (3-6, 5.83 ERA). Rogers had a tough time against the Mets on Monday, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: