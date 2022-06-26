6/26/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (47-26) have a legitimate MVP candidate on their hands in Pete Alonso and he showcased why he could be the franchise’s first player to win the prestigious award yesterday. Alonso stroke a pair of home runs, including the go-ahead solo shot in the eighth inning, yesterday to help the Mets defeat the Miami Marlins (32-38) 5-3. The Mets have now won the first two games of this series and will look to break out the brooms to complete a three-game sweep of the Marlins today. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at loanDepot Park and will be streamed on Peacock as part of MLB’s Sunday Leadoff package.

Left-hander David Peterson (4-1, 3.18 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson pitched very well against the Marlins in his last start, tossing 5.1 shutout innings on Monday to earn his fourth win of the season. Miami will counter with lefty Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Castano struggled in his last start, allowing four runs in 3.1 innings against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Marlins rallied for a 9-8 win later in the game.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Peacock

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: