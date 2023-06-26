6/26/23 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Sunday was another loss for the New York Mets (35-42) but it was such a bad one that Gary Cohen described it as the worst of the year. The Mets’ bullpen imploded while Buck Showalter left his best relievers out of the game in an 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies to squander the opportunity to win a series. Time is running short for these Mets to salvage their season and they will look to start that process tonight as they begin a seven-game home stand tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers (40-37). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander struggled in his return to Houston last Tuesday, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Astros to suffer his fourth loss of the season. The Brewers will counter with righty Colin Rea (3-4, 4.88 ERA). Rea struggled in his last start, giving up five runs (four earned) in 5.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Brewers ended up winning 7-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Brewers swept a three-game series from the Mets in Milwaukee when the teams last met back in April.

The Mets won two out of three against the Brewers during their last trip to Citi Field in June of 2022.

Verlander is 2-0 with a 1.90 ERA in three career starts against the Brewers.

Rea has made one career start against the Mets, allowing one run in eight innings of work to beat them in 2016 when he was a member of the San Diego Padres.

RHP Drew Smith is back with the Mets after officially completing his 10-game suspension for the use of illegal substances.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out yesterday. He will catch and bat ninth.

The struggling Jeff McNeil has been dropped to the eighth spot in the batting order. Brett Baty has been moved up to the sixth spot.