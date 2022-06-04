6/3/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The heavyweight showdown between the National League’s two best teams lived up to the hype last night. Unfortunately for the New York Mets (35-18), they came out on the short end of the stick, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17) 2-0 to be shut out for the first time this season. The Mets will look to bounce back and even up their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the second game of this four-game set is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt pitched well for the Mets on Sunday night, allowing one run in six innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead late. The Mets did hang on to win the game 4-3 in 10 innings. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). Anderson picked up his sixth win of the season on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: