6/3/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

The heavyweight showdown between the National League’s two best teams lived up to the hype last night. Unfortunately for the New York Mets (35-18), they came out on the short end of the stick, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-17) 2-0 to be shut out for the first time this season. The Mets will look to bounce back and even up their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the second game of this four-game set is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.66 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt pitched well for the Mets on Sunday night, allowing one run in six innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead late. The Mets did hang on to win the game 4-3 in 10 innings. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (6-0, 2.90 ERA). Anderson picked up his sixth win of the season on Sunday, tossing six shutout innings to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

    Bassitt’s only career start against the Dodgers came last season, when he gave up four runs in six innings against them to suffer a loss on April 6 when he was a member of the Oakland A’s.

    Anderson is 1-1 with a 3.31 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

    Francisco Lindor (finger) is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Lindor will bat third and start at shortstop.

    Edwin Rios (2 for 3, HR, RBI), Austin Barnes (2 for 3, 2B, RBI) and Justin Turner (2 for 3, 2B) have done well against Bassitt in a small sample size.

    Brandon Nimmo is 3 for 6 (.500) with a solo home run in his career against Anderson.

