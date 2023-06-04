6/4/23 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets

Offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (30-29) again over the past week. The Toronto Blue Jays (32-27) have used strong pitching performances to win the first two games of this series as New York has scored just 11 runs over five games on their home stand. The Mets will look to avoid a sweep as they wrap up their series with Toronto this afternoon. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (5-3, 3.44 ERA) is set to make his first start on regular rest for the Mets today. Senga delivered an outstanding performance on Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies and earn his fifth win of the season. The Blue Jays will counter with lefty Yusei Kikuchi (6-2, 4.47 ERA) to complete a matchup of Japanese pitchers. Kikuchi also earned a win on Tuesday, allowing two runs over five innings to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1665373387206832129?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before. Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting a day off yesterday. He will catch and bat ninth. Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty and Daniel Vogelbach will sit with the lefty Kikuchi on the mound. Tommy Pham will start in center field and bat leadoff, Eduardo Escobar will play third base and bat fifth while Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth. Mark Canha is 5 for 17 (.294) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs in his career against Kikuchi. This is the final game of the Mets’ six-game home stand. They have gone 3-2 over the first five games.