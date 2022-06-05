Mets

6/5/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Phillips

Any concerns that the New York Mets (36-19) couldn’t compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-18) were put to bed late last night. The Mets’ bats finally woke up, chasing Walker Buehler in the third inning as Pete Alonso’s two-homer, five-RBI night lifted New York past the Dodgers 9-4. The win got the Mets on the board in this series and they will now look to secure a split against the Dodgers this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.58 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Williams earned his first win of the season on Tuesday, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The Dodgers will counter with lefty Julio Urias (3-5, 2.89 ERA). Urias had a tough time against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, giving up four runs in six innings of work to suffer his fifth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

    Williams is 0-1 with a 6.14 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Dodgers.

    Urias is 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA in four appearances, including two starts, against the Mets.

    Jeff McNeil will get the day off today. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.

    Cody Bellinger (2 for 6, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Freddie Freeman (3 for 10), Chris Taylor (2 for 7, HR, 4 RBI) and Trea Turner (3 for 10, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have done well against Williams in the past.

    Eduardo Escobar is 4 for 15 (.267) with a double and an RBI in his career against Urias.

