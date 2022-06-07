6/6/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

A potentially season-defining West Coast road trip for the New York Mets (37-19) has gotten off to a solid start. The Mets won the final two games of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure a four-game split in a series that could loom as a postseason preview for both sides. Another potential playoff preview is on tap this week as the Mets head down the California coast to begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres (33-21). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park.

The Padres began 2021 with sky-high expectations and got off to a fast start only to collapse down the stretch, finishing 79-83 to land in third place in the National League West, 28 games back of the first-place San Francisco Giants. Manager Jayce Tingler paid for the collapse with his job, getting fired after the season and succeeded by longtime Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin. The offseason also saw San Diego make tweaks around the edges of their roster, trading Adam Frazier, Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan in deals to add a few relievers to their bullpen. The big issue for San Diego is the continued absence of Fernando Tatis Jr, who has yet to play this season after fracturing his wrist in the offseason. Tatis will not be back for this series but the Padres have found ways to win without him, making this another good test for the Mets.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his fifth win of the season last Wednesday, tossing five shutout innings to defeat the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA). Snell delivered a quality start in his last outing, giving up two runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Padres lost 3-2 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: