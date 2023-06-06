6/6/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Atlanta Braves

The past week proved to be a perfect encapsulation of why the New York Mets (30-30) have underachieved over the first two months of the season. The Mets followed a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies by getting swept at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays. Things won’t get any easier this week as the Mets hit the road to kick off a six-game road trip against division leaders, beginning tonight against the Atlanta Braves (35-24). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco picked up his second win of the season last Wednesday, allowing just one run in six innings to top the Phillies at Citi Field. The Braves will counter with young righty Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92 ERA). Elder dominated the Oakland A’s in his last start, allowing just one run in 7.1 innings last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision as the Braves went on to lose 2-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1666175807230803968?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

The Braves won two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met at Citi Field in late April. The Mets went just 3-7 at Truist Park in 2022, including a three-game sweep in September that cost them the National League East crown. Carrasco is 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against the Braves. Elder has faced the Mets once before, giving up three runs in 2.1 innings of relief last season. Catcher Omar Narvaez has been activated from the 60-day injured list. Catcher Tomas Nido was designated for assignment to make room for Narvaez on the active and 40-man rosters. Narvaez will catch tonight in his first game since April 5 and will bat ninth. Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth. Mark Canha will get the day off. Jeff McNeil will move to left field and bat third while Eduardo Escobar will play second base and hit eighth. Ronald Acuna (3 for 8, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Matt Olson (5 for 12, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Eddie Rosario (13 for 38, 2 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI) have good numbers against Carrasco.