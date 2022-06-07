6/7/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

A daunting West Coast road trip has gone well for the New York Mets (38-19), who saw their bats do the heavy lifting in an 11-5 win over the San Diego Padres (33-22) last night. The victory was the third straight for the Mets, who reached a high-water mark for the season by climbing 19 games above the .500 mark. The Mets can get 20 games above the .500 mark with another win over the Padres tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.88 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his last start, giving up just two runs in 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Thursday, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets were shut out. The Padres will counter with righty Yu Darvish (4-3, 4.03 ERA). Darvish was hit hard by the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, giving up five runs in 7.2 innings last Wednesday to take his third loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: