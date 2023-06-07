6/7/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Despite a promising start last night, the New York Mets (30-31) found another frustrating way to lose. Carlos Carrasco and Drew Smith combined to cough up a 4-1 lead as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves (36-24) 6-4 to extend their losing streak to four games. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three-game set is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Scherzer earned his fifth win of the season last Thursday, allowing two runs (just one was earned) in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (5-6, 3.62 ERA). Morton pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, but was stuck with a tough loss due to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

https://twitter.com/Mets/status/1666520654621843457?s=20

Pre-Game Notes:

Scherzer is 13-10 with a 3.77 ERA in 31 career appearances, including 29 starts, against the Braves. Morton faced the Mets at Citi Field on May 1, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to suffer his third loss of the season. Mark Canha and Francisco Alvarez are back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting last night off. Canha will play left field and hit eighth while Alvarez catches and bats ninth. Ronald Acuna Jr. (9 for 32, 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI), Orlando Arcia (3 for 8, 2B), Charlie Culberson (4 for 13, HR, RBI) Sean Murphy (1 for 3, 2B) and Kevin Pillar (3 for 8, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Scherzer. Pete Alonso (6 for 21, 2B, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (5 for 18, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Omar Narvaez (5 for 16, 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (5 for 15, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) have done well agaisnt Morton in the past.