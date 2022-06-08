6/8/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Last night’s 7-0 loss for the New York Mets (38-20) added insult to injury for the visitors. The San Diego Padres (34-22) picked up a win in a game that saw the Mets lose two key regulars to injury in Starling Marte, who hurt his left quad running the bases, and Pete Alonso, who left the game in the first inning after getting hit on the right hand with a pitch. The Mets will look to bounce back from those losses and secure a series victory against the Padres tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.74 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Bassitt struggled a bit against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start, giving up four runs (three earned) in six innings to suffer his third loss of the year last Friday. The Padres will counter with lefty Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA), who was Bassitt’s teammate last year with the Oakland A’s. Manaea pitched well against the Milwaukee Brewers in his last start, giving up one run in six innings of work last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Padres wound up losing 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: