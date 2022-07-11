7/11/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The last week of the first half has arrived and it has been a highly successful one for the New York Mets (53-33), who have been in first place in the National League East for all but one day of the season. The Mets ran their division lead as high as 10.5 games in late May but a red-hot six weeks for the Atlanta Braves (52-35) has allowed the reigning World Series champions to trim that lead to just 1.5 games. The two bitter rivals are set to meet tonight to open a huge three-game series at Truist Park that could determine which team enters the All-Star Break in first place. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Right-hander Max Scherzer (5-1, 2.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Scherzer returned from the injured list in dominant fashion last Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds while striking out 11, but he wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 1-0. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (9-2, 2.52 ERA). Fried earned his ninth win of the year in his last start, tossing six shutout innings to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 2-2 against the Braves so far this season and split a four-game series against them at Citi Field when they last met in early May.

The Mets went 4-5 at Truist Park last season.

Scherzer is 10-9 with a 3.88 ERA in 27 career appearances, including 25 starts, against the Braves.

Fried faced the Mets in New York on May 2, allowing two runs in six innings of work to pick up his sixth win of the year.

The Mets have placed infielder Jeff McNeil on the paternity list. Travis Jankowski was activated from the injured list to take McNeil’s place on the active roster.

Jankowski will start in right field tonight with Starling Marte still out due to a groin injury and hit eighth.

The Braves have acquired former Mets’ 2B Robinson Cano from the San Diego Padres and activated him for today’s game. Cano will hit ninth and start at second base.

Pete Alonso announced today that he will be participating in the Home Run Derby next Monday as he seeks to win a third consecutive title.

Ronald Acuna Jr (7 for 20, 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI) and Marcell Ozuna (11 for 41, 5 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) are the only Braves’ hitters with notable success against Scherzer.