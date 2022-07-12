7/12/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Fears of a second straight collapse loomed large in the minds of fans of the New York Mets (54-33) after watching their National League East lead over the Atlanta Braves (52-36) shrink from 10.5 games in late May to 1.5 entering this series. Those concerns may have been irrational but a strong performance from Max Scherzer last night helped the Mets ease them by securing a critical 3-1 win over the Braves. The two teams are set to continue their three-game set tonight with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson struggled a bit in his return from the paternity list last Wednesday, allowing three runs in 3.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up winning 8-3 in extra innings. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.60 ERA), who has thrived since being moved to the starting rotation. Strider dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in his last start, allowing just two hits over six shutout innings while striking out 12 last Thursday, but was stuck with a no-decision in a game the Braves ended up losing 3-2 in 11 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson faced the Braves in New York on May 3, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings of work to earn his first win of the year.

Strider has never faced the Mets before.

Starling Marte (groin) is out of the Mets’ lineup for a third straight game. Travis Jankowski will start again in right field and bat eighth.

2B Luis Guillorme, who has been hot at the plate, was bumped up to the fifth spot in the lineup tonight.

Pete Alonso will serve as the designated hitter tonight, allowing Dominic Smith to start at first base. Alonso will bat fourth while Smith hits sixth.

Adam Duvall (4 for 6, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Austin Riley (5 for 10, 3 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Peterson in the past.