7/14/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets (55-34) made a major statement this week by winning two out of three against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The series victory not only helped the Mets add a game to their lead in the National League East but also showed that they can win even without some of their best players. Starling Marte missed the entire series with a groin issue while Jeff McNeil was on the paternity list, absences that cost the Mets two of their four All-Stars, but they still took care of business. The Mets will look to build on the momentum of that series as they wrap up the first half with a four-game set against the struggling Chicago Cubs (34-54). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

2021 was a struggle for the Cubs, who got off to a fast start but fell apart in June to lead to an epic sell-off of pieces from their 2016 World Series title winner. Things bottomed out in Chicago after the deadline as the Cubs finished 71-91, a record good enough for fourth place in the National League Central as they finished 24 games behind the first place Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs attempted to reload a bit in the winter, signing former Met Marcus Stroman alongside waiver claim Wade Miley to bolster their rotation and adding Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki to their lineup. This was always going to be a team in transition, however, and the Cubs’ struggles will again make them a seller before the trade deadline as All-Star catcher Willson Contreras and reliever David Robertson could be among the names on the move. This is a nice landing spot for the Mets to end their first half on a strong note.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (9-4, 4.55 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, but was stuck with a no-decision for his efforts in a game the Mets won in extra innings. The Cubs will counter with righty Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.04 ERA). Thompson did well in his last start, allowing just one unearned run in 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision as the Cubs went on to lose 4-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 3-4 against the Cubs last season and were swept in a three-game series during their last trip to Wrigley Field in April of 2021.

Carrasco is 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

Thompson has tossed two scoreless innings of relief against the Mets in one career appearance against them last season.

Marte (groin) and McNeil (paternity list) are back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Marte will bat second and start in right field while McNeil plays left field to give Mark Canha the day off and hits fifth.

The Mets have not announced a corresponding roster move to activate McNeil from the paternity list as of post time.