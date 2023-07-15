7/15/23 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

The start of the second half looked awfully familiar for the New York Mets (42-49), which was not a good thing. Justin Verlander struggled with his command and the Mets picked up just one hit in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38), who pushed the Mets even closer to selling at the deadline after a third straight loss. The Mets will look to bounce back and even their series with the Dodgers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Citi Field and will be nationally televised by FOX.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.31 ERA) is set to make his first start of the second half for the Mets tonight. Senga last pitched on July 5, giving up one run in eight innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks to pick up his seventh win of the season. The Dodgers will counter with righty Tony Gonsolin (5-3, 3.86 ERA). Gonsolin was solid in his last start, giving up four runs in 6.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on July 7, and picked up his fifth win on the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga has never faced the Dodgers before.

Gonsolin has made one start against the Mets, tossing six innings of shutout ball last year to pick up a win at Dodger Stadium.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting against lefty Julio Urias yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Tommy Pham, who is in a 7-for-34 funk since July 1, will get a day off today.

Starling Marte was in the original starting lineup but was scratched due to illness. D.J. Stewart will play right field and bat sixth.

Jeff McNeil will now slide to left field and bat third while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits ninth.