7/17/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

It was a bit dicey at times, but the New York Mets (58-34) put together just enough offense to sweep a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs (34-57) yesterday. The Mets needed just six runs and some excellent defense to sweep the twin bill and run their winning streak up to four games to secure their first series victory at Wrigley Field since 2013. Next up will be an attempt to complete the four-game sweep to conclude the first half. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m.

Left-hander David Peterson (5-2, 3.48 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson pitched well against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings of work, but suffered his second loss of the year due to a lack of run support. The Cubs will counter with righty Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.33 ERA). Sampson delivered a good start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings of work, but also suffered a loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: