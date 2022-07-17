7/17/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

It was a bit dicey at times, but the New York Mets (58-34) put together just enough offense to sweep a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs (34-57) yesterday. The Mets needed just six runs and some excellent defense to sweep the twin bill and run their winning streak up to four games to secure their first series victory at Wrigley Field since 2013. Next up will be an attempt to complete the four-game sweep to conclude the first half. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:20 p.m.
Left-hander David Peterson (5-2, 3.48 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Peterson pitched well against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, allowing just two runs in 5.1 innings of work, but suffered his second loss of the year due to a lack of run support. The Cubs will counter with righty Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.33 ERA). Sampson delivered a good start against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings of work, but also suffered a loss.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
Peterson went 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in two starts against the Cubs last season.
Sampson has never faced the Mets before.
Jeff McNeil will serve as the designated hitter this afternoon and bat fifth. Luis Guillorme will start at second base and bat eighth.
Mark Canha (2 for 9, 2 HR, 2 RBI), Starling Marte (2 for 5, RBI) and Eduardo Escobar (1 for 3, 2B, RBI) have solid numbers against Sampson in a small sample size.
This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game road trip. They are 5-1 over the first six games entering today.
The Mets can complete a series sweep at Wrigley Field for the first time since 1994.
The Mets are bidding for their 31st road win today, which would surpass the 30 road wins they had in the entire 2021 season.
The Mets are aiming for their 59th win of the season, which would tie the 1986 Mets for the most wins prior to the All-Star Break in franchise history.