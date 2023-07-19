7/19/23 Game Preview: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets

The good news for the New York Mets (44-50) is that they picked up their second straight win and scored 11 runs in a victory over the Chicago White Sox (40-56) last night. The problem is that the Mets’ bullpen nearly coughed up an 11-4 lead, requiring David Robertson to do some heavy lifting in the ninth inning in a game that should have been a laugher. It remains to be seen how the effects of that bullpen usage will impact the Mets the rest of the week but they will look to continue their winning streak against the White Sox today. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Justin Verlander (3-5, 3.72 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Verlander struggled with his command in his first start after the All-Star Break, giving up three runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, and suffered his fifth loss of the season as a result. The White Sox will counter with righty Touki Toussaint (0-2, 3.38 ERA). Toussaint pitched well against the Atlanta Braves last Friday, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the White Sox went on to lose 5-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Verlander is 22-14 with a 3.72 ERA in 47 career starts against the White Sox.

Toussaint is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in five career appearances, including two starts against the Mets.

Starling Marte is out of the lineup for a second straight day after being scratched with a migraine yesterday. Jeff McNeil will slide out to right field and bat fifth while Luis Guillorme will play second base and bat ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Elvis Andrus (23 for 77, 3 2B, 3 RBI), Yasmani Grandal (4 for 12, HR, 2 RBI) and Luis Robert (3 for 3, 2B, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Verlander.

McNeil is 3 for 8 (.375) with a double and an RBI against Toussaint.