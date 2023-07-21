7/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Winning two out of three against a bad team is a solid series for most teams, but the New York Mets (45-51) can’t afford to give away any games at this stage of the season. Yesterday’s 6-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox will go down as a missed opportunity for the Mets, who saw Drew Smith implode in the sixth inning to turn a close game into a blowout. The Mets will look to turn things around quickly as they hit the road to kick off a five-game road trip against the Boston Red Sox (51-46). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

2022 was a rough year for the Red Sox, who went 78-84 to finish in dead last in the American League East, checking in 21 games back of the first-place New York Yankees. Things got worse for GM Chaim Bloom in the offseason after the Red Sox watched star shortstop Xander Bogaerts bolt for a big money deal with the San Diego Padres, but Boston pivoted to some interesting shorter-term plays with deals for third baseman Justin Turner, closer Kenley Jansen, starting pitcher Corey Kluber and a five-year deal for Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. The franchise also achieved some key long-term stability by signing third baseman Rafael Devers to a ten-year extension and the moves have led to a solid roster that has put itself into the wild card hunt with a hot start to the summer. Boston has gone 18-11 over its last 29 games, setting the stage for a key series for the Mets this weekend.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga pitched well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-1. The Red Sox will counter with righty Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.74 ERA). Crawford picked up his fourth win of the season on Sunday, allowing just one hit over six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets went 0-4 against the Red Sox when the teams last met in 2021, including a two-game sweep during their last trip to Fenway Park in September.

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

The Mets have recalled INF Mark Vientos from AAA Syracuse to take the place of OF Starling Marte, who was placed on the 10-day injured list during yesterday’s game with migraines, on the active roster.

Daniel Vogelbach is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Tommy Pham is out of the Mets’ starting lineup after aggravating a groin injury during yesterday’s game. Jeff McNeil will slide out to right field and bat third while Luis Guillorme plays second base and hits ninth.