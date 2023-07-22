Mets

7/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Boston Red Sox (One And A Half Games Edition)

metstradamus
Vogelbach home run Fenway

You have a full day of baseball ahead of you.

The Mets and Red Sox were suspended at 4-3 in the bottom of the 4th because that little storm that Keith Hernandez said was going to pass to the northeast decided to hang around last night and cause Noah’s Ark to be loaded to get from one end of the warning track to another. So you have the completion of this game to start at 2:10, and then the regularly scheduled game which was pushed bach from 4:10 to 7:10 tonight.

If you’re in Boston, then hopefully you have tickets to both games so that $100 you’re paying for parking is worth it.

How To Enjoy

So for the completion of the suspended game, you’ll be back on SNY.

For the regularly scheduled 7:10 game tonight, you can catch it in New York on WPIX, or if you’re in Boston it’s on NESN.

If you’re just listening to either game, or if you’re at the game with an old timey transistor radio (or, you know, an app on your phone), you can find it on WCBS 880 and ESPN Deportes 1050 in New York, and if you’re in Boston at the game you cna find it on WEEI 93.7, or in Spanish on WAM 890 AM or WCCM 1490 AM.

The Pitchers

Max Scherzer, five days short of his 39th birthday, will take the hill tonight. Scherzer is coming off a brilliant seven inning outing against the Dodgers where he gave up one hit. The win brought his ERA down to 3.99 on the season, which has been up and down for Max. Scherzer has a 2.34 ERA in wins, but a 10.54 ERA in losses, which seems like a wide gulf until you check James Paxton’s splits.

7/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Boston Red Sox (One And A Half Games Edition)

Paxton will oppose Scherzer. Since I looked up Scherzer’s splits in wins and losses, I decided to check Paxton’s splits there as well, and it’s worse than I imagned. In wins: a 2.18 ERA. In losses: 16.50 (which is admittedly a small sample size since he only lost twice.) Paxton’s last start came against the Cubs and he was lit up for six runs in three innings. The difference is that in Paxton’s no decisions, he has a 1.80 ERA in 20 innings, while Scherzer’s ERA in ND’s is a more pedestrian 3.77 in 31 innings.

Even with that bad start, Paxton has had a good season, going 5-2 with a WHIP of 1.03. Teams looking to trade for Paxton for their pennant races will most likely look closely at what he does tonight.

Game Notes

  • Justin Turner is 3-for-8 career off Scherzer with two home runs.
  • But on the plus side, Turner is 2-for-12 career off Adam Ottavino.
  • Francisco Lindor is 2-for-11 with a career OPS of ,523 off Paxton.
  • Tommy Pham, who played for the Red Sox last season, is a lifetime .227 hitter with an OPS of .663 at Fenway Park in 159 plate appearances. (This is somewhat useful if Pham actually plays, which is iffy because of his groin injury but his MRI came back okay so you never know.)
Mets
