Mets

7/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Author image
Mike Phillips
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

Time is running out for the New York Mets (46-52) if they hope to make a convincing case not to be sellers at the trade deadline. A split of yesterday’s games with the Boston Red Sox (52-47) assured the Mets of just staying in place in the standings, which isn’t good enough after a dumpster fire June led to a deep hole for them to dig out of. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game of their series with the Red Sox tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Fenway Park and the game will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco couldn’t get through the fifth inning in his last start, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and as a result was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 11-10. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who will serve as the opener for a bullpen day. Bernardino last pitched in the resumption of Friday’s game yesterday afternoon, allowing one run in one inning of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 1-3 with a 7.47 ERA in eight career appearances, including six starts, against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Omar Narvaez will catch and hit eighth.

Tommy Pham is out of the lineup for a third straight game with a groin injury. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field and bat third while Danny Mendick plays second base and hits eighth.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Red Sox.

Topics  
Mets
Author image

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Mike Phillips

View All Posts By Mike Phillips

Related To Mets

Mets
AI Scherzer Lollipops

A Sweet Day Followed By Nighttime Lollipops

Author image metstradamus  •  11h
Mets
Vogelbach home run Fenway
7/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets At Boston Red Sox (One And A Half Games Edition)
Author image metstradamus  •  Jul 22 2023
Mets
Brett Baty, New York Mets
7/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 21 2023
Mets
Alonso ground out vs White Sox
Bad Process, Bad Selection, And Bad Seasons (With a Cameo From Ruben Gotay)
Author image metstradamus  •  Jul 20 2023
Mets
Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty, New York Mets
7/20/23 Game Preview: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 20 2023
Mets
AI Justin Verlander
Justin Makes Me Wistful
Author image metstradamus  •  Jul 20 2023
Mets
Francisco Alvarez, New York Mets
7/19/23 Game Preview: Chicago White Sox at New York Mets
Author image Mike Phillips  •  Jul 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top