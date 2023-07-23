7/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Boston Red Sox

Time is running out for the New York Mets (46-52) if they hope to make a convincing case not to be sellers at the trade deadline. A split of yesterday’s games with the Boston Red Sox (52-47) assured the Mets of just staying in place in the standings, which isn’t good enough after a dumpster fire June led to a deep hole for them to dig out of. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game of their series with the Red Sox tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Fenway Park and the game will be nationally televised as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-3, 5.35 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Carrasco couldn’t get through the fifth inning in his last start, allowing four runs in 4.2 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and as a result was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 11-10. The Red Sox will counter with lefty Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.48 ERA), who will serve as the opener for a bullpen day. Bernardino last pitched in the resumption of Friday’s game yesterday afternoon, allowing one run in one inning of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Carrasco is 1-3 with a 7.47 ERA in eight career appearances, including six starts, against the Mets.

Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Omar Narvaez will catch and hit eighth.

Tommy Pham is out of the lineup for a third straight game with a groin injury. Jeff McNeil will shift to right field and bat third while Danny Mendick plays second base and hits eighth.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Red Sox.