7/26/22 Game Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

The offense finally woke up for the New York Mets (59-37) on Sunday night. A five-run sixth inning helped the Mets beat the San Diego Padres to avoid a series sweep and their first four-game losing streak of the season. A day off should help the Mets get refreshed as they continue their home stand tonight when they welcome the New York Yankees (66-39) to town to begin a two-game set. First pitch for the opener of the Subway Series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2021 was a struggle for the Yankees, who did manage to salvage their season by going 92-70, finishing eight games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Yankees got unceremoniously bounced by the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card game, which led many fans to speculate wholesale changes could be coming in the form of a new manager and an expensive free agent signing. Neither happened as the Yankees extended Aaron Boone’s contract and opted not to pursue a star shortstop or Freddie Freeman in free agency, instead doing some changes around the margins. The big deal saw New York trade Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Josh Donaldson and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, a move that didn’t seem to make much sense at the time but ended up shaking up the team enough to jolt the Yankees to the best record in baseball at this point. The Subway Series should, in turn, be a good test for both teams.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing one run in six innings against the Chicago Cubs on July 16, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 2-1 in 11 innings. The Yankees will counter with lefty Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA). Montgomery delivered a quality start last Thursday, allowing two runs in 6.1 innings against the Houston Astros, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Yankees went on to lose 3-2.

