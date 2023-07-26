7/26/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

Last night’s game was a blueprint of what the 2023 season was supposed to look like for the New York Mets (47-53). Justin Verlander tossed six shutout innings while Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil combined for eight RBIs as the Mets beat the New York Yankees (53-48) 9-3 in the Bronx. The problem for the Mets is that their blueprint hasn’t been successfully executed very often, leaving the team in a nebulous position with the trade deadline less than a week away. The Mets will look to make another argument against selling tonight by completing a Subway Series sweep over the Yankees. First pitch for the second game of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Quintana pitched well in his Mets’ debut last week, giving up two runs in five innings against the Chicago White Sox last Thursday, but was stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Yankees will counter with lefty Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA), their big free agent acquisition who has had a rough start to his career in pinstripes. Rodon was beaten up by the Los Angeles Angels last Wednesday, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings to suffer his third straight loss, and made negative headlines for sarcastically blowing kisses to Yankees’ fans in attendance at Angel Stadium after a rough start to his outing.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against the Yankees.

Rodon has made one start against the Mets in his career, tossing five shutout innings and striking out eight batters last season to pick up a win when he was a member of the San Francisco Giants.

Tommy Pham is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after missing the previous four games with a groin strain. He will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.

Brett Baty will get the day off with the lefty Rodon on the mound. Mark Vientos will start at second base and bat second.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after leaving last night’s game in the ninth inning after getting hit with a pitch. He will catch and bat eighth.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .294 (10 for 34) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in his career against Rodon.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Yankees. The Mets have secured at least a split of the season series by going 2-1 over their first three meetings with the Yankees.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game road trip. They have gone 2-2 over the first four games.